A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport. Six people were injured when a Burmese military plane crashed at Lengpui airport. As per reports, there were 14 people in the plane along with the pilot. At present the injured have been admitted to Lengpui Hospital.

