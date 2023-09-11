trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660800
A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Narela, Delhi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
A fire broke out in a factory located in Narela, Delhi. Efforts are being made to control the fire. There is a fire in a plastic factory.
Lucknow Heavy Rain: लखनऊ में भारी बारिश से आई आफत, कई इलाकों में हुआ जल भराव
Lucknow Heavy Rain: लखनऊ में भारी बारिश से आई आफत, कई इलाकों में हुआ जल भराव
6 people dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
6 people dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
UP: Water level of Gomti River rises in Lucknow, DM Surya Pal Gangwar inspects affected areas
UP: Water level of Gomti River rises in Lucknow, DM Surya Pal Gangwar inspects affected areas
Heavy Rain in Lucknow: Heavy rain in UP, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials
Heavy Rain in Lucknow: Heavy rain in UP, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials
Mohammed Bin Salman on state visit, grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Mohammed Bin Salman on state visit, grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

