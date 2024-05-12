Advertisement
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market.

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in Chandni Chowk market of Delhi. A video of the fire has also surfaced. Chandni Chowk market of Delhi is a very crowded area. The fire department team is trying to extinguish the fire.

