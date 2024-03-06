NewsVideos
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja

Mar 06, 2024
DMK leader A. Raja was seen insulting the integrity of India and Sanatan Dharma. According to him, India is not a country because there are many cultures here. From his perspective, a country is only where there is a culture. This means that our India is not a country but a subcontinent consisting of many countries. Today we will analyze the anti-Sanatan statements made not only by A Raja but also by his party DMK against the country.

