A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
A Raja Controversy: Round of controversial statements started before the Lok Sabha elections. DMK leader A Raja said in his statement, "India is not a nation at all." Understand this thing well. India was never a nation. Tell them, we all are enemies of Ram. A Raja has also given a controversial statement on Ram.

