AAP and Congress Councillors Protest Mayor Election Results in Chandigarh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress councillors stage a protest against the results of the mayoral election in Chandigarh. The demonstration unfolds as elected officials express their discontent with the outcome, highlighting the tense political atmosphere in the city.

