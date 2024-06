videoDetails

DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:36 AM IST

Action will be taken after BJP's defeat in UP. Preparations are being made for major changes in the organization of UP. Many things are being said behind the fewer seats in UP. From the selection of candidates, lack of mention of local issues and conflict is being said to be the major reason. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also become hyper active. He is holding meetings with officials of all departments.