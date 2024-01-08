trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707482
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP-Congress Meeting: 'Will meet again on seat-sharing, fight Lok Sabha polls together' says Congress

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The meeting between Congress and AAP regarding seat sharing in the India alliance has ended. Seat distribution was discussed in the meeting. After the meeting, the statement of Congress leader Makul Wasnik has come out.

All Videos

Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Shares Vikas-Mahesh's Ram Bhajan
Play Icon9:5
Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Shares Vikas-Mahesh's Ram Bhajan
'Centre govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano,' demands Owaisi
Play Icon7:19
'Centre govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano,' demands Owaisi
Lakshadweep Tour Guide: Travel, Expense And Other Details
Play Icon1:50
Lakshadweep Tour Guide: Travel, Expense And Other Details
VIRAL VIDEO: Disturbing Sight - Rats Spotted Feeding on Open Food at IRCTC Stall
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Disturbing Sight - Rats Spotted Feeding on Open Food at IRCTC Stall
Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meeting ends
Play Icon4:28
Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meeting ends

Trending Videos

Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Shares Vikas-Mahesh's Ram Bhajan
play icon9:5
Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Shares Vikas-Mahesh's Ram Bhajan
'Centre govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano,' demands Owaisi
play icon7:19
'Centre govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano,' demands Owaisi
Lakshadweep Tour Guide: Travel, Expense And Other Details
play icon1:50
Lakshadweep Tour Guide: Travel, Expense And Other Details
VIRAL VIDEO: Disturbing Sight - Rats Spotted Feeding on Open Food at IRCTC Stall
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Disturbing Sight - Rats Spotted Feeding on Open Food at IRCTC Stall
Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meeting ends
play icon4:28
Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AAP meeting ends
i.n.d.i.a alliance seat,opposition seat sharing,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance seat sharing,india alliance opposition,india alliance press conference,india alliance news,Lok Sabha Election 2024,india alliance bihar seat sharing,opposition seat sharing meeting loksabha election 2024,Mission 2024,loksabha election 2024,Mukul Wasnik,aap congress seat sharing,AAP,congress seat sharing formula,india alliance updates,Congress-Aap Meeting on Seat Sharing,