AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. During the press conference, AAP Leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED and BJP.

