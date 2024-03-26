Advertisement
AAP holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News Update: AAP Protest -- AAP is holding a strong protest in Delhi against the arrest of Kejriwal. So BJP has also opened its front. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, Delhi Police has also come into action. Speaking on the matter, Delhi Government Minister Gopal Rai has raised questions on the Central Government, while Manoj Tiwari has hit back and targeted Kejriwal.

