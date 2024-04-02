Advertisement
AAP Leader Atishi Warns Of Potential Arrests Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Atishi, a prominent Delhi Minister and AAP leader, has issued a stark warning, suggesting that four more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi herself, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha - could face arrest in the two months preceding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The statement raises concerns about potential political tensions in the lead-up to the elections.

