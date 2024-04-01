Advertisement
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, 'BJP lured AAP MLAs.' Further he said, 'BJP is plotting to bring President's rule in Delhi'.

