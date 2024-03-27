Advertisement
AAP Minister Atishi: "His Arrest Is An Attack On Democracy," Protests Outside Delhi Assembly

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
At a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, AAP Minister Atishi voices strong opposition to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. She denounces the arrest as an attack on democracy, highlighting concerns over the increasing crackdown on opposition leaders and the erosion of democratic values in the country.

