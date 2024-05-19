Advertisement
AAP Protest At BJP Headquarters, Security Heightened Outside BJP Headquarters

May 19, 2024
Delhi Police has come into action mode on Kejriwal's march. Delhi Police's statement on Kejriwal's march has come out. The security of BJP headquarters in Delhi has been tightened. Central force has been deployed outside the BJP office. Kejriwal has announced the march today. Let us tell you that only yesterday the Chief Minister of Delhi had announced that today at 12 noon he will go to the BJP office along with all the big leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.

