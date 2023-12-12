trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697953
“Aap Samay Kyun De Rahe Ho…” Om Birla Schooled Jyotiraditya Scindia In Parliament | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 07 schooled Union Civil Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during Question hour for providing extra time to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Mohammed Basheer.
