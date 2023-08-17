trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649955
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Alka Lamba’s claim that “Congress will contest all 7 seats in Delhi” hinted towards a crack in the ‘INDIA’ alliance. Reacting to it, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar fumed at Congress and said, “No sense of ‘INDIA’ alliance”.

