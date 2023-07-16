trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636200
AAP to not attend Congress Dinner Party organized ahead of opposition unity meeting

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Opposition Unity Meeting 2023: A meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bengaluru on 18th July. Before this meeting, the Congress has organized a dinner party on July 17, in which the Aam Aadmi Party will not participate. Actually, the Kejriwal government wants the support of the Congress on the ordinance and until the support of the Congress is not received, the Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the meeting of the opposition.
