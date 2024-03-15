NewsVideos
Aapka Sawal: Watch Rohingya's 'terror connection'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
CAA Notification: Owaisi is saying that now we will have to take out the papers. Are they provoking Muslims? Kejriwal is saying that the Indian government has stood with the Pakistanis. Is it right to call refugees Pakistanis? Are those opposing CAA anti-Hindus? Watch the big debate on CAA with Pradeep Bhandari in Aapka Sawal.

