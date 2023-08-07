trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646047
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan, who was most recently seen in "Dasvi," was sighted promoting his new film, "Ghoomer," amid rumors that he will likely enter politics shortly. The actor enthusiastically posed for the photographers and continued to look great.

All Videos

DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?

Trending Videos

DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?