Abortion Constitutional Right: France makes abortion a constitutional right

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Abortion Constitutional Right: Abortion rights have got the green signal from the government. Taking a big step, the French government has given the green signal to make abortion a constitutional right of women in the country. France has become the first country to have constitutional rights on abortion.

