About 20 seriously injured in Jharkhand Train Accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Jharkhand Train Accident: A shocking train accident has taken place in Tatanagar near Chakradhar in Jharkhand. 14 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train have derailed. As per latest reports, about 20 people were injured in this accident. Meanwhile, an exclusive video from inside the train has surfaced.