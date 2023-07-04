trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630405
Abrogation of Article 370 was done after consensual parliamentary session claims BJP’s Ravinder Raina

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Raina on July 03 claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 was done after a consensual parliamentary session. He further said that no statement or comment should be made on the same as a bench of judges of Supreme Court will hear the petition.
