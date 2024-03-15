NewsVideos
Accused Arun Singh surrenders in UP Police Exam Leak Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Accused Arun Singh surrenders in UP Police Exam Leak Case. Arun Singh has surrendered before UP STF. Arun Singh is accused of leaking UP Police Exam in Kaushambi.

