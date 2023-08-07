trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645936
Action plan ready on Manipur violence..!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Supreme Court's big action on Manipur violence. The Supreme Court has constituted a committee to investigate the violence. 3 members in the Supreme Court committee - Justice Asha Menon, Justice Shalini will be included.

