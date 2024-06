videoDetails

Actress Noor Malabika Das passed away in Mumbai

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 04:07 PM IST

A sad news is coming out about actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked in Kajol's web series 'The Trial'. The actress has passed away in Mumbai. The police found Noor's body hanging from the fan in her flat. According to the police, this is a case of suicide. However, the investigation is still going on.