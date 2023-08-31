trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655867
Adani Group makes huge remark on OCCRP's report,says, 'Report was made under conspiracy'

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Adani Group on OCCRP: Adani Group's statement has come to the fore on OCCRP's report. Adani Group said that the report was prepared under a conspiracy. We reject all the allegations. Deliberately made a false report. Again an attempt is being made to spread propaganda through the Hindenburg Report.
