Addiction to Facebook and Instagram among teenagers is linked to THIS...

Teenagers from underprivileged homes are more likely to report an addiction to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media, according to studies. The peer-reviewed journal Information, Communication, and Society published the study's findings. The results of the first study of its kind reveal a connection between economic disparity and unsatisfactory usage of social networking sites and instant messaging services. The situation is exacerbated in schools where there are financial and social divides between students.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
