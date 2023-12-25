trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702723
Additional forces deployed in Rajouri as search for terrorists

Dec 25, 2023
Martyrdom of any soldier is an emotional moment. People are sad as well as angry. Want the army to complete all the work of these terrorists as soon as possible. If you have to cross the border once again, do so, but come back after killing them. One attack was that which the terrorists carried out on the soldiers. The second attack is what the opposition is now launching on the government. The essence of the attack is that you used to talk big that after the removal of 370 this changed, that changed...so what is this? Farooq Abdullah said today that if even one tourist is shot, the entire tourism sector will be destroyed. Earlier he had said that this stone pelting has not stopped, it has stopped only because of guns. ..Along with BJP, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad also say that this is not the time to do politics.

