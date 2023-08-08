trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646238
Adhir Ranjan makes huge remark on Centre in Lok Sabha

Aug 08, 2023
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Lok Sabha Speech: The discussion on the No Confidence Motion has started in the Lok Sabha. With the vigor with which the opposition is engaged in challenging the Modi government, with the same vigor the Modi government has prepared to answer it in the Parliament. Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary of Congress was seen besieging the central government on many issues and said, 'Baseless allegations were leveled against Rahul'

Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
PM Modi gives message to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Meeting
PM Modi gives message to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Meeting

