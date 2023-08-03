trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644247
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan's attack on Modi Government!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Delhi Ordinance Bill in Parliament: There was a lot of ruckus in the Parliament today on the Delhi Bill. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary angrily said in the Parliament that India will be destroyed. The Congress leader said why the ordinance, could have brought the bill.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi is Maman Khan' BJP spokesperson attacks Congress
play icon9:46
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi is Maman Khan' BJP spokesperson attacks Congress
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ahmed Raza arrested from UP
play icon0:28
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ahmed Raza arrested from UP
India's answer to Pakistan!
play icon1:3
India's answer to Pakistan!
Muslims are angry with the verdict on Gyanvapi..!
play icon8:6
Muslims are angry with the verdict on Gyanvapi..!
Asia Cup 2023: Star Batters KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Available For Indian Team
play icon1:53
Asia Cup 2023: Star Batters KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Available For Indian Team

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi is Maman Khan' BJP spokesperson attacks Congress
play icon9:46
Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi is Maman Khan' BJP spokesperson attacks Congress
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ahmed Raza arrested from UP
play icon0:28
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ahmed Raza arrested from UP
India's answer to Pakistan!
play icon1:3
India's answer to Pakistan!
Muslims are angry with the verdict on Gyanvapi..!
play icon8:6
Muslims are angry with the verdict on Gyanvapi..!
Asia Cup 2023: Star Batters KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Available For Indian Team
play icon1:53
Asia Cup 2023: Star Batters KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Unlikely To Be Available For Indian Team
delhi ordinance bill,delhi ordinance bill kya hai,delhi ordinance bill in lok sabha,delhi ordinance bill in rajya sabha,Delhi Ordinance Row,Centre Ordinance,centre ordinance on delhi,Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government,central ordinance on delhi,parliament monsoon session 2023,Amit Shah,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,delhi ordinance,delhi ordinance bill in parliament,delhi ordinance news,adhir ranjan chowdhury on delhi ordinance bill,kejriwal on delhi ordinance,