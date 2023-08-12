trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648159
Adhir Ranjan's statement on suspension - Said I am thinking of going to SC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on his suspension from Rajya Sabha that he is thinking of going to the Supreme Court on the matter of suspension. On the other hand, while besieging the government on the issue of China, said that drop bombs where China has infiltrated, China has intruded in Ladakh, the government should drop bombs there.

