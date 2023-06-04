NewsVideos
Adhir Ranjan's taunt on the government regarding Balasore train accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that whatever work should be done after the incident is being done. I would not say that efforts are not being made, efforts are being made at all. All these things are happening after the incident. If the readiness of this method was there before the incident, then perhaps we would not have seen this incident.

