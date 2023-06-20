NewsVideos
Adipurush: All India Cine Workers wrote to PM Modi demanding ban on Chitti-Adipurush film

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Adipurush: Controversy is increasing in the country regarding the film Adipurush. After the protest in different states of the country, the film world has come out against this film. All India Cine Workers have written a letter to PM Modi demanding a ban on the film Adipurush.

