Adipurush Exclusive Interview: What did Manoj Muntashir say on the controversial scene and dialogue

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Adipurush Exclusive Interview: Controversy continues regarding the controversial scene dialogue of Adipurush. Talking to Zee News, the film's writer Manoj Muntashir said that someone's faith has been hurt by this film, now they apologize for it, now the film which is controversial will be changed.

