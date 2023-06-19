NewsVideos
Adipurush Row: Hindu organization raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram in the theater

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Adipurush Row: The controversy in the film Adipurush is not taking its name. Adipurush film was stopped in Mumbai. Slogans were raised against the film Adipurush.

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killed in Canada
play icon3:2
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killed in Canada
Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
play icon0:51
Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
play icon1:19
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
play icon7:6
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
play icon4:23
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa

