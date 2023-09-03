trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657302
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aditya L1 sent to the next orbit, the orbit will be increased again on 5 September

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
About 24 hours after the launch of Mission Aditya L1, ISRO has successfully completed its orbit raising operation. Mission Aditya L1 reaches Earth's orbit of 245km x 22459km
Follow Us

All Videos

People absconded due to fear of police after brutality with woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
play icon18:19
People absconded due to fear of police after brutality with woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
Amit Shah's huge challenge to Ashok gehlot government from Doongarpur
play icon9:55
Amit Shah's huge challenge to Ashok gehlot government from Doongarpur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on One Nation One Election Bill
play icon0:43
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on One Nation One Election Bill
BJP attacks on controversial statement of MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'Opposition should clear its stand'
play icon9:35
BJP attacks on controversial statement of MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'Opposition should clear its stand'
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of fight from Garden Galleria's Pub
play icon1:16
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of fight from Garden Galleria's Pub

Trending Videos

People absconded due to fear of police after brutality with woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
play icon18:19
People absconded due to fear of police after brutality with woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
Amit Shah's huge challenge to Ashok gehlot government from Doongarpur
play icon9:55
Amit Shah's huge challenge to Ashok gehlot government from Doongarpur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on One Nation One Election Bill
play icon0:43
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on One Nation One Election Bill
BJP attacks on controversial statement of MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'Opposition should clear its stand'
play icon9:35
BJP attacks on controversial statement of MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, 'Opposition should clear its stand'
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of fight from Garden Galleria's Pub
play icon1:16
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of fight from Garden Galleria's Pub
aditya l1 mission,Aditya L1,aditya l1 launch live,aditya l1 live,aditya l1 mission pakistan reaction,aditya l1 launch,aditya l1 launching video,aditya l1 mission launch date,Aditya L1 Mission live,aditya l1 mission in telugu,aditya l1 mission launch live,aditya l1 video launch,aditya l1 videos,chandrayaan 3 live,Chandrayaan 3,isro live,ISRO,Aditya,आदित्य l 1 live,आदित्य l1 लॉन्च,आदित्य l 1,isro l1 mission,isro live aditya l1,Breaking News,Hindi News,