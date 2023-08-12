trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648132
Administration strict on Nuh violence, 59 FIRs registered so far in Nuh violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
After the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, vigorous action is going on. So far 59 FIRs have been registered in Nuh violence.

