trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682210
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Afghanistan team registered another big victory in the 30th match of the ODI World Cup. After defeating England and Pakistan, they also won brilliantly against Sri Lanka.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Play Icon12:26
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Hamas Connection in Kerala Blast?
Play Icon35:41
Hamas Connection in Kerala Blast?
Public reaction on onion price hike
Play Icon9:55
Public reaction on onion price hike
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Play Icon9:45
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Play Icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi

Trending Videos

DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon12:26
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Hamas Connection in Kerala Blast?
play icon35:41
Hamas Connection in Kerala Blast?
Public reaction on onion price hike
play icon9:55
Public reaction on onion price hike
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
play icon9:45
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
play icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
afghanistan beat sri lanka,Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan,Afghanistan cricket,Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka,afghanistan vs sri lanka world cup 2023,afghanistan vs sri lanka match,afghanistan vs sri lanka live,afghanistan v sri lanka world cup,afghanistan beat sri lanka world cup 2023,Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live,live sri lanka vs afghanistan,afghanistan beat sri lanka by 6 wicket,sri lanka afghanistan highlights,afghanistan vs sri lanka last over,