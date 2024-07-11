videoDetails

After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

UP Bulldozer Action: After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now there are preparations for bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar. In Abrar Nagar, the administrative team has started putting red marks outside the houses. Told that the houses falling within a radius of 30 meters on both sides of the Kukrail river will be demolished. Before this, Lucknow Development Authority has demolished around 1800 illegal constructions in Akbar Nagar.