After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar

Sonam|Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
UP Bulldozer Action: After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now there are preparations for bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar. In Abrar Nagar, the administrative team has started putting red marks outside the houses. Told that the houses falling within a radius of 30 meters on both sides of the Kukrail river will be demolished. Before this, Lucknow Development Authority has demolished around 1800 illegal constructions in Akbar Nagar.

All Videos

Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Play Icon00:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
Play Icon00:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
How does Baba brainwash his followers?
Play Icon27:22
How does Baba brainwash his followers?
Explained: Who Is Puja Khedkar?
Play Icon04:58
Explained: Who Is Puja Khedkar?

