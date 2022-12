videoDetails

After Army and Navy exercises, India – Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise

| Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) are set to hold their maiden bilateral air exercise, Veer Guardian 23, from January 16 to 26 at Hyakuri air base and Iruma air base in Japan. After Army and Navy exercises, India – Japan conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise.