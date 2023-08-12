trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648061
After Kashi, will something big happen in Mathura? Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust claims the land of Idgah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
In Mathura, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust staked claim on the land of Idgah. A petition has been filed in the Court of Civil Judge Senior Division. In the petition, the land agreement of 1968 has been termed as wrong.

