After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after involving in over fifty engagements and travelling across three nation. After landing, the PM received a gala welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party workers accorded a grand welcome outside Palam Airport Technical Area for his unprecedented visit to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea. PM Modi concluded his visit across three countries where he met more than twelve global leaders.

