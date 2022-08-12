After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to PM Narendra Modi's freebie comment, in the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, PM Modi linked infra to taxpayers' money. Now in a veiled attack, Kejriwal brought in his defence for PM Modi's jibe
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to PM Narendra Modi's freebie comment, in the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, PM Modi linked infra to taxpayers' money. Now in a veiled attack, Kejriwal brought in his defence for PM Modi's jibe