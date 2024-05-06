Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army releases Sketch of teroorist in Poonch attack

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Poonch Terrorist Sketch News: Big news is coming out regarding the terrorist attack on Air Force in Poonch. In this case, the sketch of the terrorists has been released. A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced by making posters of the terrorists. So after the terrorist attack in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir, the action has been intensified. The army has intensified the search operation against the terrorists.

All Videos

Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Play Icon00:40
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Radhika Khera makes huge allegation on Congress after resignation
Play Icon02:32
Radhika Khera makes huge allegation on Congress after resignation
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
Play Icon01:23
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Play Icon07:37
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Play Icon02:45
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah

Trending Videos

Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
play icon0:40
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Radhika Khera makes huge allegation on Congress after resignation
play icon2:32
Radhika Khera makes huge allegation on Congress after resignation
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
play icon1:23
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
play icon7:37
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
play icon2:45
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah