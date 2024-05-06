Advertisement
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
CM Yogi on Congress: Yogi said, those who are anti-Ram... are anti-national... This statement of Yogi came after Congress leader Radhika Khera's allegations against Congress, in which she said that going in support of Ram is disillusionment with Congress. Dissolved. Radhika Khera has an exclusive conversation with Zee News. After resignation from Congress, Radhika Khera shared why she resigned from Congress. Radhika Khera told how she was misbehaved after returning from Ram temple.

