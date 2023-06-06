NewsVideos
After the Balasore accident, people are wandering from door to door in search of their loved ones.

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
After the Balasore accident, people are wandering from door to door in search of their near and dear ones. Let us tell you that 288 people have died in the accident, while more than 1100 people have been injured, out of which 950 people have gone to their homes after being discharged from the hospital.

Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
11:52
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”
2:1
‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:16
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
5:30
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
1:10
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet

