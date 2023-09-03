trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657211
After the match, fans clash over Ishan Kishan

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: This high voltage match played in Kandy, Sri Lanka was a draw due to rain and bad weather. The Indian team won the toss and batted and scored 266 runs. After this the Pakistan team could not bat at all.
