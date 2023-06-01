NewsVideos
After UPI, NEFT, RTGS Reserve Bank Of India Now Prepares For 'Lightweight Payment System'

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
RBI is planning to introduce a lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS) that can operate from anywhere with minimal staff. The LPSS will be activated on a need basis and will operate independently of existing payment systems, such as RTGS, NEFT, and UPI.

