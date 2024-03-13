NewsVideos
Agra witnesses massive fire incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Agra witnesses massive fire incident. The fire incident took place in parking lot due to short circuit. The fire broke out in two tourist buses in Tajganj area. Know about the current situation in this report.

