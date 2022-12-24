videoDetails

Ahead of increase in COVID tension, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Delhi

| Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

After offering prayer at Ram Darbar Temple, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited and offered prayer at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on December 24. The head priest of the Dargah gave Rahul Gandhi a warm welcome. Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and entered National Capital on the 107th day. The ‘Padayatra’ began from Kanniyakumari on September 07. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometres in 150 days.