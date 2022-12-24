NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ahead of increase in COVID tension, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Delhi

|Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
After offering prayer at Ram Darbar Temple, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited and offered prayer at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on December 24. The head priest of the Dargah gave Rahul Gandhi a warm welcome. Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and entered National Capital on the 107th day. The ‘Padayatra’ began from Kanniyakumari on September 07. It is set to cover a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometres in 150 days.

All Videos

Corona News Updates: All Union Territories became free from Corona
4:59
Corona News Updates: All Union Territories became free from Corona
After Army and Navy exercises, India – Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise
After Army and Navy exercises, India – Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise
Bharat Jodo Yatra : Congress show of strength in the capital
10:28
Bharat Jodo Yatra : Congress show of strength in the capital
BJP wants to spread fear among people - Rahul Gandhi
3:25
BJP wants to spread fear among people - Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Reach Delhi's Red Fort Soon
15:51
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Reach Delhi's Red Fort Soon

Trending Videos

4:59
Corona News Updates: All Union Territories became free from Corona
After Army and Navy exercises, India – Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise
10:28
Bharat Jodo Yatra : Congress show of strength in the capital
3:25
BJP wants to spread fear among people - Rahul Gandhi
15:51
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Reach Delhi's Red Fort Soon